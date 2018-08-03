Barcelona bronze for Ross

A digital marketing apprentice at East Dunbartonshire Council was on the ball this summer at an international tournament in Barcelona.

Ross Russell took bronze as part of the Cerebral Palsy Scotland Football squad at the Ciutat de Barcelona tournament which saw teams from Argentina, Denmark, England, USA, Scotland and Catalonia battling it out on the pitch.

The Scotland National CP Team were awarded bronze after beating English team SW CP United 9-0 in their final match. USA finished second and Argentina, the winners.

It was a great comeback for Ross who has been out of the team for five years due to injury problems.

He said, “I knew going into the tournament I may not get the opportunity to play having only just returned from injury so when I got the nod to play against Denmark in the group stages I was over the moon.

“There’s not many people can say they’ve played for their country so it is always an honour and a great feeling being back out on the pitch.”

The Scotland National CP Team was founded in 1995 and is the Scottish National Team for players with Cerebral Palsy, Stroke or Acquired Brain Injury. Over the years the team has played elite opposition from around the world and has achieved the world ranking of sixth which is the highest world ranking of any Scotland International team.

Joint Council Leader, Councillor Andrew Polson met with Ross to congratulate him and said, “This is a fantastic achievement for Ross and the entire Scotland National CP Team.”