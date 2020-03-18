Barloch Moor upgrade

One of East Dunbartonshire’s environmental hidden gems is now even more welcoming to visitors thanks to a recent upgrade.

Barloch Moor, a small but important Local Nature Conservation Site in Milngavie, is home to a variety of wildlife and plants such as Roe Deer and Kingfisher.

Now, as part of improvement works carried out by East Dunbartonshire Council’s Streetscene Technical Support, it has two new entrance feature walls which provide a welcoming and attractive face to visitors.

Located alongside Mugdock Road, the entrance features were implemented as part of the Barloch Moor Management Plan 2018 - 2027 which was informed by a community consultation event held in 2017.

Using recycled sandstone and granite setts the entrance features were created by firm Ralstone Contracts Limited.

Commenting, Councillor Susan Murray, vice-convener of the Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets committee, said: “These entrance features are a great improvement and are an attractive addition for what is one of East Dunbartonshire’s lesser known environmental treasures.

“Barloch Moor is very popular with the local community and is bursting with biodiversity. I’d encourage everyone to come along to see the new entrance features and discover all that this fantastic natural space has to offer.”

Barloch Moor is a wooded area with some open grassy space which covers 9.24 acres. The area boasts a rich diversity of flora and fauna and is a well-used resource for environmental education.

Members of the public were invited to an information event in Milngavie in December 2017.

They were encouraged to help shape the 10-year management plan for the local site.

The plan, being put forward by contractors Heritage Environment Ltd, aims to improve access, enhance biodiversity and the general management of the area.

In 2018 two new bridges and some of the main paths within the moor were upgraded as part of the plan.