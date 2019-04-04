Battle on to save vital Bishopbriggs bus service from axe

Commuters, most of them elderly, face being left without public transport to their local GP surgery if a vital bus service is axed.

Glasgow Citybus, part of West Coast Motors, has formally given notice to the Traffic Commissioner (the regulator of local bus services) of its intention to withdraw the 142 Bishopbriggs Circular service in mid July.

Councillor Alan Moir

This service is mainly used by senior citizens and, after the closure of the Hilton Terrace GP surgery a few years ago, provides a vital transport link for patients who now have to travel to Auchinairn.

A petition has been started by local residents against any scrapping of the service.

One resident said: “Most of the people who use this bus are elderly and one said it would cost her £16 in a taxi to get to and from her doctor’s surgery. That’s a lot of money if you are on a state pension.”

Bishopbriggs Councillor Alan Moir told the Herald he had expressed his huge disappointment to Glasgow Citybus at a meeting last week and has criticised their lack of engagement with the local community before making the decision.

He added: “I am angry that a service, which is such an important link for many to get around Bishopbriggs, has been given notice by Citybus and unless we see another commercial bus operator stepping up to the plate, we will potentially see that service going in July.

“The withdrawal of this popular service is a major blow to the Bishopbriggs community and with over 70 per cent of those using the service being concessionary card holders, it is a significant worry for those dependent on the service for getting out and about.”

He continued: “In addition to my meeting with City Bus, I have secured assurances from Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) in that they will to do their very best to work with bus operators to try and secure a service beyond July.

“It is important every effort is made and no stone left unturned to save this service.”

SPT subsidises the small Kenmure and Brackenbrae Avenue part of the route but Glasgow Citybus decided some years ago to add the extended route around Bishopbriggs as a commercial venture.

An SPT spokesperson said the service was “subject to a tendering operation” and it would not be known if any other operator would be taking it over until a report comes back to the operations committee in the summer.

Glasgow Citybus did not comment on the issue.