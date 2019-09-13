Bearsden Brookwood Library demolition imminent

The former Brookwood Library in Bearsden could soon be demolished as councillors are to decide on a planning application.

East Dunbartonshire Council, Hub West Scotland and architect Holmes Miller are working to establish three new early years centres in Milngavie, Kirkintilloch and Bearsden. The former library has been selected as a potential site for one of these centres.

The council has received a single objection to the plans. The objector wants the building to be preserved even though it does not have a conservation order in place.

“The destruction of buildings with character should be halted forthwith in East Dunbartonshire,” said the objector.

Historic Environment Scotland, the lead public body concerned with Scotland’s historic environment, said they were “content with the principle of the demolition and replacement of the 20th century brick built library building”.

HES added: “In our view this will have a neutral impact on the character of the Conservation Area.

“The main entrance to the former library appears to be constructed from the decorative cast-iron frame of a glass house or conservatory that was originally attached to the south east elevation of the Victorian sandstone villa.

“HES encourage the retention of the historic ironwork and for opportunities to incorporate it into the new scheme to be explored. This should preferably be in a way that allows its original relationship with the house to continue to be legible.”

Council officers are recommending the application be granted, subject to a number of conditions.

The planning board will convene at East Dunbartonshire Council’s headquarters in Kirkintilloch on Tuesday, September 17.