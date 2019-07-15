Bearsden church is on the record

A Bearsden church held a a special service on Sunday, July 7, to celebrate the end of a major four-and-a-half year project to help preserve its history.

The project at New Kilpatrick Church, an ‘A listed’ building dating back to 1649 was to record all of its major furnishings, including its renowned stained glass windows.

The recording was carried out by members of the Arts Society, Bearsden and Milngavie (formerly known by its acronym NADFAS).

The service included projections of images of many significant objects recorded, accompanied by readings of passages that related them to faith and to the parish community.

At the end of the service the co-leaders of the project, Peter Davies and Meg Macfarlane presented a bound copy of the Record to minister Roddy Hamilton.

Further copies are being sent to the Victoria and Albert Museum library in London, who initiated the nationwide church recording in 1971, as well as to the National Library of Scotland, to the East Dunbartonshire Archives and to the Bearsden Library.

The initial print run of the Record offered to members of the congregation after the service sold out, and a further printing is being arranged.

Details from the New Kilpatrick Parish Church Office at 0141 942 8827.

The arts society meets at 2pm on the second Monday of the month from September until June, in the church New Hall. Visit https://tasbm.co.uk.