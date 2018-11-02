Bearsden petrol station torched by vandals in daylight blaze

Detectives are appealing for information after a petrol station was deliberately set on fire in Bearsden on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12.10pm, police received a report of a fire at the BP station in Stockiemuir Road.

Emergency services attended and the building was found to be extensively damaged.

Following a joint investigation between police and fire services the incident is being treated as wilful.

Detective Constable Craig Paterson from Kirkintilloch CID said: “This was a dangerous and reckless incident and thankfully emergency services were able to attend to the fire quickly to stop it spreading to the petrol pumps area.

“From enquiries carried out so far it appears that several vehicles passed by the scene around the time of the incident, and the suspect will have been in full view at the rear of the building.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area just after midnight on Tuesday and may have noticed any persons acting suspicious, or anything at all out of the ordinary, to please get in touch.

“In particular I would ask any motorists with dash-cams who were near to the petrol station to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our enquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirkintilloch CID via 101, quoting incident number 0090 of Tuesday 30 October 2018. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”