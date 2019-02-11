Bearsden restaurant couple are game for panel show

A couple who run a Bearsden restaurant are to be quizzed on how their business partnership works.

Martin and Sharlene Thliveros, owners of Monadh Kitchen, will face two other couples in an interactive gameshow panel at ScotHot in the SEC, Glasgow, on March 13.

The session, entitled Teamwork Makes The Dream Work, will chart the highs and lows of working in a husband-and-wife team in Scotland’s hospitality industry.

The panel forms part of the Scottish Tourism Alliance Spotlight Stage programme, designed to inform, inspire and entertain more than 7,000 delegates from Scotland’s food, drink, hospitality and tourism industries.

Martin and Sharlene, who opened Monadh Kitchen in summer 2017, will be joined on stage by Stephen and Fiona Leckie of Crieff Hydro, and Fiona and Ali Campbell, owners of Mansefield House and Campbell Cottage on the banks of Loch Long, Arrochar.

Sharlene said: “We are looking forward to being part of such a prestigious event and learning about other professionals’ stories, as well as discussing our experiences since opening Monadh Kitchen together.”

Marc Crothall, CEO at the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said: “Through our partnership with ScotHot, we are able to offer a unique and valuable event, delivering insights and inspiration for tourism business owners, industry leaders, senior and middle management, suppliers to industry and anyone aspiring to carve out a successful career in hospitality and tourism.”