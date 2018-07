A road in Bearsden will be closed for a week because of roadworks.

Manse Road, Bearsden will be shutbetween its junctions with Drymen Road and Grange Road from 6am on Monday July 23 until 6pm on Sunday 29 July while Scottish Water carry out major mains works.

The alternative routes for vehicles are by way of Grange Road, Roman Road and Drymen Road.

Vehicular access will be maintained for properties next to the closed section of road and emergency services.