Bearsden’s Julie is Scottish Businesswoman of the Year

Bearsden resident Julie McLauchlan is celebrating after scooping the award for Scottish Business Woman of the Year.

Julie is Managing Director of specialist communications consultancy Perceptive Communicators.

She received the prestigious award (for firms with under 50 employees) at the Scottish Women’s Awards 2018 on Wednesday 12 September.

Established in 2006, Perceptive is a multi-award winning full service communications consultancy specialising in construction, technology and healthcare. Clients include Kier Construction, Mactaggart & Mickel, Bayes Centre, Stratified Medicine Scotland Innovation Centre and Clyde Gateway.

The win comes after an announcement of sustained business growth for the Glasgow based agency.

Julie was delighted to receive the award, saying: “I was really honoured to be shortlisted amongst Scotland’s top 10 business women and is a great tribute to my fantastic great team.

“When we launched 12 years ago we broke the mould by employing exclusively experienced staff who had all been clients themselves to deliver better results.

“We focused on just a few sectors to have deeper insight and encouraged flexible working to create a more engaged team.

“I was told several times this approach would never work, so winning this award proves not being afraid to rock the boat and listening to your instincts ­­­­can lead to success!­”

The Scottish Women’s Awards exist to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of women entrepreneurs, business women, professionals, civil servants, women in uniform, charity workers and many more that make Scotland a greater place to live in. The black-tie event was held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Glasgow.