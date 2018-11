Work is taking place on a rooftop garden in Bearsden’s latest new dining experience.

The Kothel in Drymen Road has bar and serves up scrumptious food with a Mediterranean flair, as well as coffee and cake for a morning catch-up with friends or family.

The owner also owns Kothel and restaurant Pianola on Crow Road in Broomhill.

The roof terrace won’t be open to customers until next summer but that’s no hardship during a Scottish winter!