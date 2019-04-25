Bid to complete “Bears Way”

Activists have vowed to “finish the Bears Way” cycle route – and this weekend will be out campaigning as part of this year’s Pedal on Parliament campaign.

Local families and cyclists are bringing their teddy bears to line the route of the controversial uncompleted cycle route.

Supporters are asking anyone in the surrounding area who wants safer cycling for all to head to Burnmouth Place, Bearsden, on Saturday, April 27, at 2pm and to bring along a cuddly bear.

Back in 2016, councillors voted to halt East Dunbartonshire Council’s proposed Phase 2 of the Bears Way project to install a segregated cycle path from Hillfoot to Kessington after public opposition.

Caroline Thompson, an organiser with Pedal on Parliament, said: “Last month, pupils at Milngavie Primary school were provided the freedom to walk and cycle to school in relative safety through their participation in the Sustrans Big Pedal competition.

“Roads in the immediate vicinity of the school were closed to facilitate this.

“The completion and development of routes such as the Bears Way is essential to increase the number of children cycling and protect our children from health issues our sedentary lifestyles currently present.”

Saturday’s event at Bearsden is part of a full weekend of cycling action co-ordinated by Pedal on Parliament (PoP), which is campaigning to make Scotland a cycle-friendly country.