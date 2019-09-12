Big clean up day for Clachan

Campsie Glen is to be the scenic backdrop for the launch of a week of action to highlight and tackle plastic pollution.

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful is coming to East Dunbartonshire to launch the next phase of its high profile Upstream Battle campaign.

Since the initiative to combat plastics pollution in our waterways was launched, there has been a wealth of additional clean-ups involving council officers and dozens of enthusiastic volunteers.

Councillor Susan Murray said: “Local residents and schools have responded with great enthusiasm to the challenge of Upstream Battle since our local launch in April.

“Volunteers have turned out in all weathers to assist Council officers with a targeted programme to tackle the scourge of litter getting into the waterways. The campaign has also been taken up enthusiastically by schools, many of whom have organised their own litter picks and recycling projects.”

The Upstream Battle Big Clean Up will take place at Clachan of Campsie on Saturday, September 14, from 10am to 2pm.

The event also includes free drop-in craft workshops for children at the Artisan Gallery where refreshments will also be provided for all volunteers taking part.

During the Week of Action, pupil’s art work inspired by various environmental themes will be on display at the New College Lanarkshire’s Kirkintilloch Campus.