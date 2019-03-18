Bishopbriggs and Milngavie roads shut as pupils enjoy ‘Streets Day’

A number of roads will be temporarily closed to motorists as St Matthew’s Primary in Bishopbriggs, and Milngavie Primary take part in School Streets Day on Monday, March 25.

The initiative is being organised by walking and cycling charity Sustrans to promote safety, air quality and active and sustainable travel.

For pupils at St Matthew’s Primary School, the nearby road will be temporarily closed to enable children, school employees, parents/carers and residents to experience a traffic-free zone at drop-off and pick-up times.

Park Road will be closed between its junctions with Hillside Drive and Birnam Avenue, Bishopbriggs, from 8.30am-9.15am and 2.30pm-3.15pm on Monday, March 25.

For pupils attending Milngavie Primary School, the council says nearby roads will be turned into a safe place for pupils to play and enjoy before school, during breaks and at the end of the day, with activities being laid on by Sustrans’ local I Bike officer. There are also plans, during the day, for teachers to use the extra space for outdoor learning.

The following roads will be closed from 8.30am-3.30pm on Monday, March 25: Cairns Drive – between its junctions with Buchanan Street and Hillcrest Street, Milngavie; Hillcrest Street – between its junctions with Cairns Drive and Hillhead Street and Hillhead Street –- between its junctions with Hillcrest Street and Station Road.

According to East Dunbartonshire Council, emergency vehicle access will be maintained at all times.

Sustrans I Bike officer Donald Macdonald said: “There will be changes to the daily routine for some road users, but I hope as many people as possible can embrace the ethos around the initiative.”