Bishopbriggs No142: ‘This should not be just a stay of execution’

Councillors are still discussing the fate of the 142 circular bus serving Bishopbriggs after it emerged it appears to have been given an 11th hour reprieve from cancellation.

At the last full council meeting of East Dunbartonshire Council a motion condemning plans from Glasgow Citybus to cease the 142 and the number 15 from Milngavie to Glasgow City Centre on June 29 was agreed unanimously.

However, just the following morning, it emerged that the 142 would be extended for one year thanks to a new contract. The council’s chief executive Gerry Cornes is to update members with a report to the next full council on June 27.

During the recent meeting Bishopbriggs South councillor and SPT member Alan Moir said that public transport was getting “worse and worse” and said Scottish Government proposals to give local authorities more powers to operate public transport were flawed as councils simply do not have the resources.

Bishopbriggs Liberal Democrat councillor Gary Pews, who has also been campaigning to save the bus, said: ”Although I have yet to receive official confirmation that the service has been given a reprieve, this will be very welcome news for the many residents who contacted me on this issue.

”However, we need to do everything possible to make sure this is not just a stay of execution.

“I hope those who use this bus will encourage others to do the same, otherwise we could be back facing the same uncertainty again this time next year.”