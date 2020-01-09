Bishopbriggs residents raise concerns over plans for 147 new homes

Councillors will soon decide whether to grant planning permission for a proposed 147-home development in Bishopbriggs.

Barratt Homes West Scotland is seeking approval for five blocks of flats and 35 three-bedroomed houses at a plot of vacant land to the south of South Crosshill Road, near the current library building.

A supporting statement from Barratt reads: “The proposals described within this Masterplan Framework / Design and Access Statement have been developed by Barratt Homes in response to published guidance set out by East Dunbartonshire Council.

“This statement supports the submission of a full planning application for the development of new homes in Bishopbriggs, a town in East Dunbartonshire.”

Barratt also refer to the application from supermarket chain Morrisons to replace their existing superstore with a new one, and councillors voted to grant this application in December 2019.

The Barratt statement continues: “Both proposals, Morrisons and Barratt Homes, the latter the subject of this document, have been developed in cognisance of one another to create a considered and sympathetic masterplan for the vacant land.

“These proposals include potential improvements in the immediate wider context that benefit the existing amenity of the town centre for residents old and new.”

However, there have also been a number of concerns about the development raised by local residents. At time of writing the council had noted seven formal objections to the plans.

In a letter to the Bishopbriggs Herald, William Findlay – well known in the area for his books on local history – said: “It is rumoured that East Dunbartonshire Council is about to give planning permission for houses to be built in the vacant ground bordering South Crosshill Road. Impossible! There is insufficient secondary school provision for the children who currently live in Bishopbriggs, and until this is rectified additional housing would simply exacerbate the situation.”

Mr Findlay also claimed the petrol station, which is part of the recently-approved Morrisons redevelopment, would also be problematic as the road gives access to four primary schools and one secondary school.

He concluded: “In the words of a famous ex tennis player, all we can say to East Dunbartonshire Council is ‘you cannot be serious!’”