Bishopbriggs school at centre of suspected gas leak to remain closed

A school in Bishopbriggs evacuated earlier today after a gas alarm went off, is to remain closed.

Investigations are continuing at Balmuildy Primary School after the incident this morning (Thursday, February 20).

Ann Davie, Depute Chief Executive for Education People & Business at East Dunbartonshire Council said: “Following the precautionary evacuation at Balmuildy Primary School earlier today, investigations are continuing and the decision has been taken to keep the school closed tomorrow (Friday 21 February) for these to be concluded.

“The school community has been advised and a further update will be provided over the weekend.”

Earlier today, a spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 11.41am on Thursday, February 20 to reports of a gas alarm activation at Balmuildy Primary School in Bishopbriggs, Glasgow.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene and the school has been evacuated as a precaution.

“Crews currently remain in attendance.”

Parents were asked to pick up their children at Bishopbriggs Leisuredrome this morning.

Ms Davie, said: “We take any concerns in relation to health and safety very seriously.

“As a precaution the school was evacuated and the children were taken to Bishopbriggs Leisuredrome due to the inclement weather to keep them safe

and warm.

“We are carrying out an investigation and we will provide an update to the school community as soon as we are able to.”