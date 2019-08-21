Bishopbriggs street is like a ‘boating lake’

a Bishopbriggs man claims the street outside his home turns into “a boating lake” every time there is a heavy rainfall.

William Walker is hitting out at East Dunbartonshire Council after having to put up with the problem for the past five years.

Mr Walker, of 40 Springfield Avenue, said: “When is the council going to fix the constant flooding issue in my street? This has been going on for five years now.

“Every time there is a dowpour, my street ends up like a boating lake.

“It’s full of potholes because of the flooding and I am sick of phoning the council regarding this matter for no one to even turn up to take a look.”

Mr Walker said that after he got in touch with three local councillors, the council had assured him they were going to send out a roads engineer.

The Herald contacted East Dunbartonshire Council about Mr Walker’s complaint.

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said on Monday: “The Council takes its responsibility for such issues very seriously and will investigate the causes of the flooding.

“Springfield Avenue is included in the Council’s 2019/20 road resurfacing programme and this work will take place once the investigation has been concluded.”