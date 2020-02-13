Bishopbriggs woman (82) told to put dead deer in wheelie bin

An 82-year-old woman was told last week by East Dunbartonshire Council to put a dead deer in her wheelie bin.

The elderly Bishopbriggs lady who was recovering from a stroke, was in tears after the encounter with environmental services.

Now her neighbour, retired vet nurse Beryl Stewart (75), is calling for a better procedure for the removal of dead wildlife and is hitting out at the council for its treatment of the pensioner.

Her call comes as residents claim more and more deer are being pushed out onto roads and into local gardens as a result of over development in Bishopbriggs. There was a huge public outcry when permission was given on appeal for a 138-home development at Meadowburn.

The development is being built on greenspace at the canal frequented by deer.

It is believed the young deer in the local garden at Friar Avenue broke its neck when jumping a garden fence.

Mrs Stewart said last week: “I have just had my elderly neighbour at my door saying there was a dead deer in her back garden.

“She contacted the council who told her to put it in a black bag and put it in her bin. It was a young female deer but was bigger than a large dog. Her neck was broken. How on earth could a woman in her 80s who has had a stroke be able to do that?

“I called the Scottish SPCA who said they could not remove it as it was on private property but that it was the council’s responsibility to do so.

“I contacted the council and was told the same as my neighbour. They were not very helpful at all.

“I asked how they expected a pensioner to be able to lift a dead deer and deposit in her bin and was told that this is what she had to do.

“I told them that I would assist her as she was very upset. It was a young female deer and her neck was broken.

Mrs Stewart managed to find another local resident to help remove the deer and put it in the bin.

She said: “The council then said the carcass would be in the bin until it was due to be emptied!”

She said she questioned this and the council relented to come out that day to remove it.

Mrs Stewart added: “My neighbour was in tears and can I also point out that I am a 75-year-old pensioner.

“I feel that there should be some procedure in place for carcase removal as we have had a number of dead foxes and other wildlife killed locally.”

A number of local people have also contacted the Herald to say they have seen a rise in the number of deer killed by vehicles on roads in the vicinity of the new Meadowburn development at the canal at Bishopbriggs.

One resident said: “All this building is pushing the deer out of their natural habitat and more and more are ending up in people’s gardens and on the roads.”

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive of Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets at the council said: “Our Streetscene team received a report of a small dead deer outside a property in Friar Avenue, Bishopbriggs, and a team was sent to collect it.

“When the operatives arrived, they discovered that the dead animal was within a private garden which is outwith the Council?s area of responsibility – but on this occasion, they took it away for disposal.

“We strive to deal with all enquiries in a respectful way and are currently looking into the details of these calls.”

He added: “With regards to the numbers of dead deer on the roads, we have no evidence to support anecdotal reports of a rise in numbers. However,

we will monitor the situation.

“As part of the planning process, a wildlife corridor was incorporated into the design of the development to enable the movement of animals alongside the canal corridor.”