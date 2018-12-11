Boclair pupils on song for charity

Bearsden pupils were in full festive voice last week to entertain shoppers at Princes Square in Glasgow and raise cash for charity.

The choirs from Boclair Academy joined pupils from other schools to sing carols to help raise funds for people living with learning difficulties.

All the cash raised will go towards social care provider Hansel.

Agnes Paton of Hansel said: “We are so grateful to all the children, teachers and helpers who make this and our other carol singing events such a big success. We have been very lucky to be able to send choirs to a wide variety of venues.

“Every penny goes towards supporting people living with learning difficulties.”