Body found at loch used by East Dunbartonshire angling club

The body of a man has been found in the area of a loch used by an East Dunbartonshire angling club.

Police Scotland can confirm around 2.35 pm on Tuesday 18 June 2019, the body of a man was found in woodland near to Loch Humphrey, West Dunbartonshire.

A formal identification has still to take place however officers believe the man to be 43 year old Stephen McPhail, who was last seen walking on Great Western Road towards Dumbarton, on Saturday 15 June 2019.

His family has been informed and a report will be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal.

There are no suspicious circumstances around the death.

Loch Humphrey is fished for mainly Perch and occasional trout by members of the Bearsden Angling Club, who have a boat and a boatshed at the loch.