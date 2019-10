A body has been found in the search for missing Kirkintilloch man James Meechan (46).

A police statement says: “Around 5.15 pm on Tuesday 2 October 2019, the body of James Meechan (46) who had been missing from Kirkintilloch, was found in Kirkintilloch.

“His relatives are aware. There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal”.

Mr Meechan went missing on Sunday morning.