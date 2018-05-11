Body found in search for missing Scott Hutchison

Police searching for Frightened Rabbit front man Scott Hutchison have found a body at Port Edgar on the Firth of Forth.

The marina is not far from South Queensferry, where Hutchison, originally from Selkirk but latterly of Dennistoun in Glasgow, was last seen leaving a hotel in the early hours of Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police in Edinburgh can confirm that the body of a man was found at Port Edgar near South Queensferry around 8.30pm on Thursday, May 10.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of missing man Scott Hutchison have been informed.”