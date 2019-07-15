Body of man found in wooded area at Cadder

A man’s body has been discovered in a wooded area at Cadder in north Glasgow.

Police were called to the scene near to Skirsa Square in Cadder around 6.20pm on Saturday July 13 where they found the 28-year-old.

A post-mortem examination is to take place in due course, however officers are not treating his death as suspicious.

A report is to be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.20pm on Saturday July 13, the body off a 28-year-old man was found in a wooded area near to Skirsa Square, Cadder, in Glasgow.

“A post-mortem exam will take place in due course to establish cause of death which at this time is not being treated as suspicious

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”