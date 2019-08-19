Boy (12) critical after ‘catastrophic incident’ on railway powerlines at Springburn

A 12-year-old boy has been seriously injured after he came into contact with the overhead power lines on the railway at Springburn over the weekend.

Shortly before 6.30pm on 18 August, officers from British Transport Police were called to the tracks, close to Ashgill Road following a report of a child being seriously injured.

Paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service also attended and the child was taken to hospital in a critical condition. He remains at hospital receiving treatment.

DI Brian McAleese from British Transport Police, said: “This was a catastrophic incident for the young boy, who remains in hospital receiving treatment to a number of very serious injuries. His condition is believed to be life threatening and we have specially trained officers supporting his family during this incredibly difficult time.

“We are making a number of urgent enquiries to establish the full circumstances leading to this boy coming into contact with the overhead power lines. While we have no reason to suspect there are any suspicious circumstances, we would ask anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch.”

Information can be passed to BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 384 of 18/18.

Officers will be conducting a number of additional patrols in the local area over the coming days to help reassure the community.