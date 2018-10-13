Breakfast clubs at schools a big success in East Dunbartonshire

The success of East Dunbartonshire’s school breakfast club programme was discussed by the council’s education committee during its most recent meeting.

Councillors reviewed a report on the service’s performance at the council’s Kirkintilloch headquarters on Thursday, October 11.

Six primary schools in the authority area run breakfast clubs between 8am and 9am each day and the current annual budget for this is £100,000.

The first schools to run the scheme were Hillhead Primary in Kirkintilloch, and Thomas Muir Primary School in Bishopbriggs, which opened their breakfast clubs last year.

In 2018 more primary schools joined – Holy Trinity in Kirkintilloch, Lennoxtown, and St Machan’s in Lennoxtown.

All of these services are operated by the council except for Thomas Muir where the club is privately run by Bishopbriggs Out of School Care, which previously ran a service in Woodhill Primary before it merged with Auchnairn Primary to create the new school.

The council also operated a Snack and Play service in three schools over a five week period during the summer holidays.

Customer satisfaction surveys found this was greatly appreciated by parents with a large amount of positive feedback.

One parent said: “Club was a life saver over the summer, can’t praise it enough, wish it was on for longer during the summer.”

Another responded: “Fantastic opportunity for children in a place area. Equal opportunities for all. Well done EDC.”

A third comment was : “Brilliant programme over the summer. Hopefully it will return for the next school holidays.”

The council intends to continue running these services in 2018-2019 and has allocated a total of £200,000 for the breakfast club and summer snack club.