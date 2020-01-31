BREAKING NEWS: Serious road accident at Lenzie

Emergency services are attending a serious road accident at Lenzie.

Police and four ambulances rushed to the scene at Woodilee Road at the junction with the A806 around 8.30am today (Friday, January 31).

Two vehicles - an Audi and a Hyundai - were involved in a collision.

Police said the male driver of the Hyundai car and a female passenger had been taken to hospital. Their condition is as yet unknown.

There are also believed to be other casualties.

Emergency services were still at the scene at 9.45am today (Friday, January 31).

In a separate incident, a van came off the road at 8.50am at Crosshill Road, Lenzie this morning but there is not believe to have been any serious injuries as a result of the accident.