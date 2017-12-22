Bursary is on Cue

CALA Homes (West) has donated £1,500 to two community groups through its East Dunbartonshire community bursary fund.

The luxury homebuilder announced its west of Scotland community bursary winning applicants including Cue and Review Recording Service for blind and partially sighted people.

Cue and Review Recording Service received £750 to purchase three laptops and software to enable partially sighted readers to boost the size of text while reading as part of a team in the studios, enabling them to read 36 articles per day.

Cadder Hills Community Café, who also received £750 from CALA, was started by three local women who wanted to do something about the lack of a local cafés in the local area. It is the only meeting place in the local area where all members of the community come to meet with friends, neighbours and relatives.

The group applied for funding in order to purchase outdoor tables and chairs to increase the capacity of the café after endless requests for outdoor furniture from customers. The furniture will also allow customers to enjoy the outdoors when the weather is suitable.

Morag Mackay, operations director at Cue and Review Recording Service, said: “We’d like to thank CALA Homes for its donation which will help us to continue our work.

“Last year we had 30,000 listens to our daily podcasts for the blind so having this extra equipment is extremely important so we can increase the number of blind and partially sighted people accessing our service online while continuing to support our volunteer readers and their team mates.”

Linda Brown, chairperson at Cadder Hills Community Café, said: “Through our bursary award we have been able to put the furniture to good use already with a recent family fun which was attended by over 100 local residents.