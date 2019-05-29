Burst water main causing chaos on back road at East Dunbartonshire

A burst water main is causing chaos for motorists on a back road in East Dunbartonshire this week.

Angry drivers hit out after being “trapped” for over an hour at Dobbies’ car park at Bearsden on Monday.

Temporary traffic lights have been installed at Boclair Road to enable Scottish Water to carry out emergency repairs to the six- inch water main burst.

One local driver said it was the “worst experience I have ever had in a car park.”

She said: “It was total madness and gridlock – once you were in the car park you couldn’t get out.

“The whole situation was so unsafe and the lights were only letting out five cars at a time.”

Another motorist added: “The queue to get out was round the whole car park.

“The staff at Dobbies and the guys doing the roadworks were doing their best but it was mayhem.”

Other drivers reported that the traffic was backed up all along Boclair Road and Balmore Road .

She asked: “Has it been thought through just how busy this junction is?”

As the Herald went to press yesterday (Wednesday) East Dunbartonshire Council said that the area affected by the works came under the remit of Glasgow City Council.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said yesterday: “We apologise to any road users who have been affected by road traffic management on Boclair Road.

“Emergency repair work is being carried out on a burst six inch water main.

“However, the repair is not straightforward.

“Work has been stopped temporarily to ensure the safety of our workers.

“We understand that this is frustrating for anyone who travels that route but the safety of our workers is obviously of paramount importance.

“We would like to reassure road users that we are doing all we can resolve the matter and remove road traffic management as quickly as possible.”

She added that a site visit was being planned for yesterday afternoon.