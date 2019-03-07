Company builds on safety first for pupils

Two primary four classes from Wallacewell Primary School in Robroyston have been learning how to stay safe on building sites, thanks to housebuilder Miller Homes.

The children took part in an interactive session exploring the importance of health and safety around construction sites.

Some pupils even got the chance to dress up in hi-vis vests and hard hats from the nearby Wallace Fields development in Robroyston.

The workshop was led by Miller Homes’ Health and Safety Advisor, Connor Polhill and Development Sales Manager for Wallace Fields, Caroline Haddow.

Connor said: “Building a new community takes a huge amount of planning and construction.

“While our sites are being built, they are a hub of activity with vehicles coming and going and building materials being delivered so it’s important we have strict health and safety rules in place to keep our team and the local community safe”.

A number of pupils at Wallacewell Primary School live close to our development in Robroyston, so we just wanted to offer a little guidance on staying safe around the site.”