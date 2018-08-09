Concerns over housing plan

Local residents are being offered the chance to find out more about proposals to build 38 affordable homes in Kirkintilloch at a public event.

However, The Herald has received complaints from local residents living near the proposed site, claiming they have never been contacted by the council.

As part of the Kirkintilloch Town Centre Masterplan, East Dunbartonshire Council is proposing to develop affordable housing at the former Lairdsland Primary School in Kirkintilloch, near the town centre. The proposal is to build 38 affordable homes on the site, which would include social rented and shared equity flats.

A public engagement event, organised by the Council’s Housing Team, will give an opportunity to meet the architects to discuss the proposals and provide your feedback.

The event takes place on Thursday, August 9, from 3-8pm at Park Centre, Kerr Street, Kirkintilloch.

Councillor Billy Hendry, convener of the Council’s Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee, said: “The demand for affordable homes in East Dunbartonshire continues to grow.

“This site forms part of the council’s affordable housing investment programme, which will deliver around 250 homes over the next three years, helping to meet the needs of local people who are finding it increasingly difficult to get on the housing ladder.

“The engagement event is a perfect opportunity for local residents who are interested in finding out more about the proposed new housing development to go along and get all the information they need.

“There will be council officers and the architects on hand to answer questions and provide further details on the plans and drawings that are being proposed.”

The plans displayed at the engagement event will also be available on the consultation pages of the council’s website at: www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk.

One local resident, who contacted us and asked to remain anonymous, said: “As local residents, myself and my neighbours have had no consultation on the decision to knock down the 100-year- old school building currently on this site, which is within the Kirkintilloch conservation area, and this is thevery first we have heard of these proposals which undoubtedlywill also add to the area’s parking problems.”

Once a planning application is submitted a further opportunity to make representations to the planning authority on any development proposals will be available.