Members are good for business

Membership of Dunbartonshire Chamber of Commerce is showing a marked increase thanks to high-profile events and widening activities.

The chamber is a membership organisation, which promotes, represents and supports business in West Dunbartonshire and East Dunbartonshire.

It gives advice on funding, finance and training for business, including the grants and loans available from partner organisations.

Damon Scott, the local chamber’s chief executive, put the membership boost down to a number of factors.

He said: “The number of events the chamber has been involved with has made a big difference and allowed us to connect with lots more businesses.

“We were well represented at Business Weeks in both West Dunbartonshire and East Dunbartonshire and made some really good quality contacts.

“We have also opened up some of our events to non-members to give them an insight into what the chamber is all about and the benefits it can bring to them.

“Added to this the profile of the chamber has also really been building over the last 18 months with more than 1300 followers on Twitter and some great press coverage.”

Members range from sole trader start-ups, social enterprises, public sector organisations to PLCs.

Mr Scott said: “We’ve been continuing to work hard to build a real business community across Dunbartonshire and businesses have responded well to the networking we build in to all of our events.

“The Business Breakfast Club series has been particularly successful and we had our busiest ever with more than 30 businesses connecting with each other at our June event. Knowledge transfer events such as GDPR and LinkedIn Seminars have also proved particularly popular as have our Showcase Events where businesses play host to other members and share their business journey.

“We also launched Dunbartonshire Women in Business last year and that has been a real success so far. Some members are more interested in the built in benefits such as egal and HR services and the wide range of member rewards, such as 66 per sent off AA breakdown cover.

“We are always ready to connect with new businesses wanting to find out more and happy for them to come along to one of our events as our guest to find out more.”

For more details, go to www.dunbartonshirechamber.co.uk