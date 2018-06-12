Milton of Campsie pupil leads pipe walk

A young piper donned his kilt as part of a school challenge to raise hundreds of pounds for two great causes.

AJ Telese (11), a P7 pupil at Craighead Primary School, headed a 5k kilted charity pipe walk from the old Milton of Campsie train station towards Lennoxtown and back.

So far, he has collected more than £350 to be split jointly between Glasgow Children’s Hospital and the Beatson Cancer Care Unit.

AJ, who is studying for his SCQF level 5 exam, said: “As part of my school’s challenge, we were asked to set up a profitable business. I chose to do a kilted pipe walk. No one else plays the instrument in my school.

“ I would like to inspire others to take up the pipes keeping traditional Scottish music alive and raise community spirit on a walk where we can enjoy the music, learn some piping history and enjoy the beautiful scenery the Miltonof Campsie has to offer.

“I’m really proud of myself. It was great fun although I was nearly out of puff by the end!

“I hope to turn this into an annual event in the village for all to enjoy.”

You can donate to AJ’s fundraiser at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ajglasgow