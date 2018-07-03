MP weighs in on bid for new boxing gym

Local MP Jo Swinson has added punch to Kirkintilloch Boxing Gym’s bid to move to larger premises.

Self-funded since 2015, the not-for-profit organisation helps young people and those recovering from addiction to keep active and social.

Mrs Swinson said: “Their regular programmes and classes make a real difference to the lives of people who are on the path to recovery from addiction or illness, and they also help to keep children in the community keep active and social.

“We met at the proposed new premises and discussed their planned move. It was great to see that they are taking positive steps to secure funds for the new location, and I encouraged them to apply to Sports Scotland for extra funding.

“As with any not-for-profit organisation punching above their weight, financial support is key to their ongoing growth and success.”