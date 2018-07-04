MSP laments train losses from timetable

Rona Mackay MSP is calling on ScotRail to take action to improve services to Lenzie and Bishopbriggs stations.

It follows the company’s announcement that it will be provide four less trains at Lenzie and one less train at Bishopbriggs per day because the platforms are too short for the temporary trains.

ScotRail bosses have told Ms Mackay that the interim electric trains may be in operation over the next six months, depending on when Hitachi are able to deliver the correct trains, which will be able to stop at the platforms.

Ms Mackay said: “I asked for assurances that the new trains – when they are delivered – will be able to stop and was assured that they will be.

“ScotRail put the blame firmly at the door of Hitachi who, they claim, did not deliver the new trains on time.

“I will keep checking with them for updates and inform constituents of any changes as soon as possible.

“I have also written to the Transport Minister to inform him of the situation.”

ScotRail Alliance’s head of customer experience, Graham Heald, said: “We know that nobody likes having their journey disrupted, which is why we have worked hard to minimise the impact of using these temporary trains by adding extra stops and publicising alternative services.

“Wherever possible we have allocated alternative types of train to serve Bishopbriggs and Lenzie, but this has not been possible on a very small number of services.

“We are sorry to customers for any inconvenience this may cause.”