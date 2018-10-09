Scheme helps Trish find work

A Kirkintilloch woman has turned her life around after working with a programme to help people into work.

Trish Rundell started her new job recently after receiving support from Fair Start Scotland.

Funded by the Scottish Government and manager locally by social enterprise The Wise Group, the organisation provides personalised support and expert advice to overcome any barriers faced in the search for employment.

Trish (62) said: “When I first approached Fair Start Scotland, I was struggling with my confidence and motivation. I was apprehensive about getting back into work and had been searching for a job for a year, but struggling.”

Trish suffers from mobility issues and has a prosthetic leg due to a childhood accident. She was matched with a dedicated adviser, who spent time getting to know her before helping to create a personalised work plan which identified Trish’s strengths and how she could make a positive move towards work.

Trish, working with the Lennox Partnership and East Dunbartonshire Voluntary Action Team, secured a volunteering opportunity to suit her skills and started to build her confidence.

Her adviser encouraged her to apply for a vacancy through Teleperformance, working on the Sainsbury’s contract. She was invited to interview and was successful, and feels Fair Start Scotland has been integral to her success.

She said: “The support from Fair Start didn’t stop when I was offered the job. We looked at disabled parking so I’d be able to get to work okay and wouldn’t need to walk too far, they helped me with petrol costs and with all the paperwork that comes with starting a new job.

“The best thing though, was that I felt like I had real support. The team encouraged me to call, text or email if I ever had any problems. I even got a good luck message on my first day.”

Wise Group chief executive Sean Duffy, said: “At the Wise Group, we help people to make positive changes in their lives. That could be helping people with their energy bills, supporting people as they leave prison, or helping someone find a job. We help people prepare to get there in every way. The Fair Start Scotland team, with specialist support from the Lennox Partnership, helped Trish to rebuild her confidence and her life.”

Further information about Fair Start Scotland can be found at www.thewisegroup.co.uk/fairstart.