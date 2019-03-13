Campaigners vow to stop over-development of ‘gridlocked’ Bearsden

A group of local campaigners have vowed to stop the over-development of Bearsden and the surrounding areas.

Robertson Homes are currently planning to build up to 65 homes on Thorn Road and campaigners say objections to their recent application closes on March 25.

The determined protestors are calling on local people to join them to ensure East Dunbartonshire Council allow an extension to the planning application. The group will then galvanise enough support to get the application refused.

John Moore who lives near to the proposed site is one of the campaigners.

He said:”If the development at Bearsden Golf Club / Thorn Road is allowed to continue, the number of new homes on or directly accessed from Thorn Road will be nearer 170 in the last few years. This is a Conservation area! People need to email planning@eastdunbarton.gov.uk by March 25.”

The group are concerned that the proposed development, will increase traffic, increase pollution and the general aesthetics of the area as well as breach conservation legislation and the boundaries of a UNESCO heritage site.

John said: ”We can sit back and watch Bearsden and the surrounding areas become a gridlocked, polluted, under resourced and very unattractive place to live or you can join the fight at Bearsdone.

“The council are accountable to us and we need them to know the level of opposition to their current plans. After we overturn this development, then we will be ensuring that other proposed developments in the town and beyond are also halted.”

Fellow campaigner and local man Alan Brown said: “The Robertson Homes/Bearsden Golf Club expansion plan bisects the UNESCO boundary zone and is also well within 30 metres of the Castle Hill tree circle.

“This protection applies, absolutely, and without exception. It begs the question why East Dunbartonshire Council are even allowing this to go ahead.”

IT manager, John added: “We are calling ourselves Bearsdone because if this continued over development carries on, then Bearsden will be done. We need to fight!. We have created a Facebook page @Beardone and Twitter account #Bearsdone which will also help keep you up to date!”