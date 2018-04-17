Campsie and Kirkintilloch people will be forced to walk half a mile for a bus if month-long road closure goes ahead

The month-long closure of a main route from Kirkintilloch to Milton of Campsie by developers CALA Homes will force residents to walk more than half a mile for a bus.

Local Councillor Paul Ferretti (SNP) says people with mobility issues will be badly affected and he is calling on the developers to provide a shuttle service when they close Birdston Road at Milton of Campsie for four weeks from Monday, April 23.

Councillor Ferretti said: “As I outlined last week, I have real concerns about the impact that this closure is going to have on residents and local businesses.

“A huge concern that I have is that some residents will now have to walk over half a mile to get to a bus. This will be a particular struggle for people with mobility problems.

“To mitigate this, I am calling on CALA to provide a shuttle service to the main cross, in order that the affected residents can

access public transportation.”

The closure is to take place while CALA work on a new housing development at Birdston Road comprising 43 detached homes.

Kirkintilloch East MP Stuart McDonald MP has written to both East Dunbartonshire Council and Cala Homes to request an urgent meeting regarding the proposed closure of Birdston Road.

Last week the Herald reported that the MP for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East had joined local SNP councillor Paul Ferretti in asking roads bosses to think again about the proposals to halt traffic on the main route from Kirkintilloch out to Milton of Campsie and Lennoxtown.

Mr McDonald said: “I know the proposed closure is causing serious concern for residents in Milton of Campsie and beyond.

“I have not been persuaded by what I have heard so far that full closure of the road for four weeks is necessary, or that other options might be workable and preferable.

“I’ve therefore asked for a meeting with council officers and CALA homes staff to look at the issue once again. Time is clearly now of the essence”.

A spokesperson for CALA Homes told the Herald today (Tuesday) they had been in touch with Mr McDonald and “have confirmed that they would be happy to meet to discuss the road closure, and are keen for this to happen as early as possible this week”.

Earlier, a spokesperson for CALA Homes (West), said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this necessary step which was agreed in close consultation with East Dunbartonshire Council and Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT).

“Following extensive dialogue with both bodies, the safety of all involved was considered to be paramount, forcing a full road closure. “Every effort will be made to complete all works as quickly as possible within the agreed timescale and, in the meantime, we will be doing all we can to minimise impact on road users in the area. “Diversions will be well signposted while First Glasgow bus services will continue, using an alternative route.”

Joint Leader of East Dunbartonshire Council, Councillor Andrew Polson, said: “While this road closure will undoubtedly cause disruption, I would like to assure local people that everything possible is being done to make sure that the work is carried out quickly and with minimum impact.

“The work is essential and involves excavation of Birdston Road by Scottish Power so cannot be completed without affecting traffic.

“We have considered all possible options including temporary traffic management and partial closures but on safety grounds, a full closure for up to a maximum of five weeks is deemed to be the best approach.

“We have been able to give advance warning, there will be a signed diversion route*, buses will be diverted to agreed new routes and pedestrian access will be maintained throughout.

“This gives residents a level of certainty throughout the duration of the works that couldn?t be provided if we took a different approach.

“I understand people’s concerns and apologise for the inconvenience. The developer will contact affected residents and businesses directly and we will work with them to monitor progress on the site with a view to minimising the closure and disruption.?