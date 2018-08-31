Can you help save MugStock?

Storm clouds have gathered over the future a popular annual music festival at Mugdock Park which attracts thousands of visitors every year.

Despite having their best ever advanced ticket sales for this summer’s MugStock, huge downpours, high winds and thunder and lightning over part of the weekend caused havoc.

Now the volunteer team who run the event, which has charitable status, needs to raise almost £38,000 to keep the festival going.

The extreme weather caused significant damage to their vehicles and equipment, and at one point a music stage had to be closed for health and safety reasons.

Alan Govan one of the directors for the festival said: “We also saw minimal sales over the weekend itself with many people either staying away or going home to avoid the extreme weather.

“So despite putting on a really well received festival, we have been left with a large deficit.”

The organising team are appealing for funds through a crowdfunding appeal and have collected £2,665 of a £37,842 goal.

The joint voluntary directors posted on social media: “We desperately need local people’s help following the devastating summer storms which hit us over the weekend of MugStock 2018.

“It wasn’t just us. Festivals and events up and down the country were also affected.

“We are proud to have brought thousands of visitors, and a huge amount of high quality entertainment to this beautiful location over the past four years. More than 800 performances, workshops, activities and extraordinary occurrences. We have supported Scotland’s events and creative sectors by providing paid work for more than 500 Scottish artists, companies and crew.

“As a not-for profit festival led by volunteers MugStock gained charitable status with the mission to to create a safe, accessible event which anyone can take part in, and help talented emerging artists be seen and heard.

“With a year-round fundraising effort we have ensured tickets are affordable, have involved and inspired community groups, provided opportunities for vulnerable and disadvantaged individuals including refugees to participate and develop skills, trained young people for events careers, and improved our beloved Mugdock Country Park. Back in 2016 we funded the installation of new drainage in the park’s Victorian Walled Garden.

“Festivals provide important, unique experiences for people and we want to be Scotland’s most inclusive festival, with as many people as possible and loads of first time festival-goers enjoying MugStock regardless of their circumstances.

“MugStock is independent. We have no major sponsors and no wealthy financial backers. As directors of a charity we can’t make money from MugStock, that’s not why we do it. As volunteers the team behind MugStock have put in more than a full year (8760 hours) of unpaid work into the festival.

“If you have enjoyed being part of MugStock, appreciate how amazingly worthwhile this charity is and you are able, a contribution would be enormously valuable.”

Some of the acts this year included the hugely popular Colonel Mustard and The Dijon 5, Grunge soul music masters Girobabies; former X Factor contestant Emily Middlemass and much, much more.

You can donate to the fundraising page at https://www.gofundme.com/mugstock-needs-you.