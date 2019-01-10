Canniesburn nursery’s charity fayre for sick kids

Big-hearted staff and parents at a Bearsden nursery helped sick kids and needy local people over the Christmas period with a successful charity event.

Canniesburn Nursery raised more than £1,200 from their Christmas fayre.

They donated £1,175 to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow and awarded £100 and seven crates of groceries to Milngavie Foodbank.

Organisers would like to thank everyone who came along to the festive fayre and helped two great causes.

Some of the fundraisers are pictured handing over the big cheque to representatives of the charity at the children’s hospital.