Car park in Bearsden now closed to the public

A car park in Bearsden has now closed indefinitely to the public.

East Dunbartonshire Council tweeted this afternoon (Thursday): “Please note that the existing Brookwood Library car park is now closed to the public.

“A new early years facility is proposed for the site and site surveys & investigations are now underway to inform the development. Apologies for any inconvenience caused by the closure”.

One user tweeted in response: “Can the closure not be temporary? There is precious little parking near Bearsden Cross as it is.”

However, the council responded: “The library carpark closure is to ensure contractor access for carrying out required site surveys and investigations, which will inform the development of proposed early year facilities.

“Fixed barriers will be erected on Friday 26th October to prohibit access. Please ensure no vehicles are parked in this car park.

“Please note, the car park will remain closed for the foreseeable future”.