Car thieves swipe high-value motor in break-in while Bearsden couple slept

Police are appealing for information after car thieves made off with a luxury motor after breaking in to a pensioners’ home in Bearsden while they slept.

Officers believe the Audi A5 car was the target of the robbers who entered the house in Colquhoun Drive between 12.30am and 7am on Saturday, September 29.

Two Omega Dynamic watches, an Ipad, and the keys to one of two Audi A5 cars in the driveway were stolen.

There are no descriptions of the suspects.

Detective Constable Chris Stewart, Community Investigation Unit, Govan, Glasgow, said: “Thankfully the householders, a 70-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, were not injured and didn’t confront the thieves as they didn’t hear them and only discovered someone had been in the house on getting up in the morning.

“Although jewellery and personal items were taken from the house, I believe the main targets were the cars in the driveway, one of which, the silver Audi A5, they managed to get away with.

“At the moment we do not have description of the housebreaker(s) who we believe arrived in a car and at least one person broke into the house.

“Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries in the area since it happened, especially in the Clydebank, Faifley and the north of the city where we believe the car was taken after it was stolen. However, so far we have not traced it.

“We would therefore ask people to contact us if they have seen a car like this turn up in their area. Maybe it is accident damaged or has not been seen there other than in the last few days.

“If you have any information that will assist our enquiry, then please contact the Community Investigations Unit at Govan via 101 quoting reference number 1037 of the 29 September 2018.

“Should you for any reason have any reservations about contacting police, then you can call Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555 111.”