Caring pupils help local good causes

Pupils at seven secondary schools across East Dunbartonshire have helped raise £690,000 for small, local grassroots charities through their Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI).

Charities tackling social issues such as mental health, domestic abuse, community provision, health support services and sports were benefactors of YPI grants.

Bearsden Academy supported the LoveLeigh Community, which aids people with mental health difficulties.

Douglas Academy chose to support East Dunbartonshire Visually Impaired People’s Forum, while Boclair Academy helped cancer sufferers through the Emma Cameron Foundation in memory of a young Torrance girl who lost a battle with bone cancer.

Lenzie Academy opted to help Kirkintilloch Men’s Shed, while Kirkintilloch High School supported Friends of Merkland School

Turnbull High School gave aid to the Refuweege charity and Bishopbriggs Academy supported East Dunbartonshire Women’s Aid

In the coming year, 255 schools will take part in YPI, one of the biggest and most successful independent initiatives being delivered in Scottish education, engaging a total of 34,000 young people in their local communities.

It is the flagship programme of The Wood Foundation.

Its Deputy Director Jonathan Christie said: “The results from the 2017/18 academic year provide a unique insight of the causes empowered young people in communities across Scotland care about.

“An entire year group takes part in YPI.

“Through a unique programme of research, teamwork and competition, one team secures a grant for their chosen cause.”