Cars targeted while owners shop at Bishopbriggs supermarket

Luxury cars are being targeted by vandals while their owners shop at a Bishopbriggs supermarket.

The two high-class vehicles were damaged in two separate incidents at the Asda car park at Kirkintilloch Road.

On Sunday, March 18, a black Mercedes A Class car was scratched the entire length of the driver’s door which was also dented, between 10.20am and 1.45pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses and say it is the second time a luxury car has been targeted at the car park in the space of a week.

If anyone can help, contact police on 101.