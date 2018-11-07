Charity night held in Kirkintilloch in memory of David raises £1,000

A charity night at Hillhead United social club in Kirkintilloch in memory of a much-loved young local man, who died unexpectedly in June, has raised £1,000 for a group which assists vulnerable people in the community.

Family and friends of David Burston, who was aged just 29 years when he passed, said the support for the event was overwhelming. The cash has been donated to Group Recovery Aftercare Community Enterprise (GRACE). Its founder Robert Smith said: “We appreciate this is a sad and difficult time and would like to thank all those who have contributed in such a wonderful and positive way to remember and celebrate the life of someone special.”