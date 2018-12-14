Charity night raises £1,900

A ladies night has raised £1,911 for Marie Curie Cancer Care in memory of a much-loved Kirkintilloch man.

Maureen McCaffer organised the annual social event in memory of her husband Charles.

Daughter Carol Murray said: “ About 58 ladies attended. My mum Maureen still lives in Quarry Drive, Kirkintilloch, and looks forward each year to organising this fundraiser in memory of her wonderful husband whom she misses every day.

“We have now raised more than £6,000 in total and have already booked a local golf club for next November.”

She thanked local firms for their support and the local ladies who attended.