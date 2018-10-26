Children’s cot dumped down sewer manhole

Maintenance workers have found a children’s cot dumped down a sewer manhole.

The discarded travel cot was discovered in North Glasgow when Scottish Water workers were carrying out checks in the area earlier this week.

It took the workers three hours to clear the blockage.

Now the company is hitting out over the misuse of its sewer network, which, it said, can lead to people’s homes and gardens being flooded.

As well as the cot, road signs and general household waste was found when they opened a sewer manhole on Westray Street, Milton.

Scottish Water Sewer Response Team Leader, Ross Graham, said: “I’ve worked in sewer response for around six years but the lack of

respect that some people have for our network still surprises me.

“Blocking a sewer which is designed to carry waste water away from homes also shows complete disregard for the local community.

“The reality is that these incidents cause sewer flooding which can lead to people’s homes and gardens being flooded, something which can be extremely upsetting and costly for householders.”

Ross added: “The fact that we then need to spend time clearing sewers which people have blocked – in this case on purpose - uses up valuable resources which could be better spent elsewhere. It took the team around three hours to clear this manhole.”

It is estimated that Scottish Water attends an average of 95 blockages in the sewer system across Scotland every day, at a cost of £6.5 million a year.

While this is an extreme example of the wrong items being put into the waste water system, common household items like wipes, cotton buds and sanitary products continue to cause blockages across Scotland’s water network. The incorrect disposal

of fats, oils and grease (referred to as FOGs) down drains and sinks also leads to

problems across the country.

There are simple steps we can all take to help avoid clogging up the cycle. In the bathroom, only flush the 3Ps – Pee, Poo and Paper. When it comes to the kitchen, make sure you dispose of FOGs properly and put them in the bin.

When combined with other items which should not be in our network, the consequences can be catastrophic on terms of flooding and pollution.

Customers can learn more about what they can do to keep the cycle running, what should and should not be poured down sinks and drains or flushed down toilets and simple ways they can save their drains, protect their homes, their neighbours’ homes and the local environment at www.scottishwater.co.uk/cycle.