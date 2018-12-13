Closure of Westerton rail station car park causes chaos in local streets

The closure of the rail station car park at Westerton has been causing chaos with irresponsible drivers abandoning their vehicles in the surrounding streets.

Police were inundated with calls from angry residents this morning, Thursday, December 13.

At least one car was towed away as a result of causing an obstruction.

A police spokesperson said: “We received numerous calls this morning. We are asking drivers to please park responsibly in the area.

“The train station car park is closed but residents and local drivers still have to go about their daily business without disruption.”

Scotrail said the train station, which shut on Saturday, December 8, will remain closed until Sunday, December 23 in order for essential re-surfacing work to be carried out. The closest stations with car parking facilities during this period are Drumchapel and Bearsden.