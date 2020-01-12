Concern grows for missing girl (14) from Kirkintilloch

Concern is growing for the safety of a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen seven days ago in Kirkintilloch.

Police have put out a fresh appeal for help in tracing Jessica McMurray.

Jessica was last seen on Sunday, 5 January, 2020, at the McDonalds on Milton Road, Kirkintilloch.

She is described as white, 5 in tall, slim build with long brown hair. When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, grey North Face jumper and black leggings.

Inspector Martin McKendrick from Lanarkshire Division said: “As time goes by we are becoming increasingly concerned for Jessica’s safety.

“She is known to frequent the Hamilton and the city centre area of Glasgow. Our Officers are carrying out a number of enquiries in a bid to trace her.

“If Jessica is reading this, I would ask her to please get in touch with police to let us know that she is safe.”

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Jessica, please contact Police on 101 quoting incident number 1984 of 5 January 2020.