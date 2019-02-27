Could you give a home to Robbie?

The Scottish SPCA is seeking a home for Robbie, a one/two year old lovable staffie cross dog.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity has been caring for Robbie for over 110 days at its rescue and rehoming centre in Dunbartonshire.

Manager of the centre, Judy Button said, “Robbie is an energetic youngster who is looking for an equally energetic owner to go on lots of fun walkies with!

“He is a cracking boy with a lot of love to give and will love you dearly if you can offer plenty of belly rubs whilst he happily chills on the sofa.

“This big guy is incredibly sociable with his fellow canines and just wants to play and act silly, however he would prefer to be one to one with his new owner so that all the attention can be on him and focused towards his training.

“Robbie is a great boy but is very boisterous and can be mouthy at times during play, because of this he will need a new home without children.

“This happy chap would be an amazing companion for an experienced owner who can offer lots of exercise and further training.”

Anyone who thinks they can offer him the home he deserves and would like to meet Robbie should contact the Scottish SPCA centre in Dumbarton on 03000 999 999.