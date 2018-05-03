Council hits out at cuts to bus services

North Lanarkshire Council has hit out at a plan by a bus firm to cut a number of its services in the area.

McGill’s has informed Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) that it wishes to withdraw six services from June 24.

This has been heavily criticised by Council Leader Jim Logue who said: “These bus services provide vital links between communities in North Lanarkshire, enabling residents to travel for work, shopping or to visit family. To stop them is life changing for some local people.

“This is an irresponsible proposal by McGill’s who are putting profit before service by dropping only unsubsidised routes.

“This is an example of why this council is carrying out a feasibility study into operating some public bus services”.

“I will be making my views very clear to both McGill’s and SPT, and I would encourage local people in these communities to do the same.”

Routes affected: 202 Airdrie – Salsburgh 212; Kirkshaws/ Coatbridge – Caldercruix; 213 Coatbridge – Bargeddie; 217 Coatbridge – Townhead; 232 Coatbridge – Glenboig, 247 Monklands Hospital – Cumbernauld - Kirkintilloch.